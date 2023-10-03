Shooting by child in Apopka injures two kids during football practice, police chief says

A child shot and injured two juveniles at a parking lot next to where kids were practicing football Monday evening, Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said at a late night press conference.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting around 8 p.m. at a Pop Warner football practice at the Northwest Recreation Center, he told reporters.

“It appears at Pop Warner practice three juveniles got into an altercation. During that alternation one of the juveniles went to a vehicle and retrieved a firearm and fired one round that struck two other juveniles,” McKinley said.

One of the victims was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the torso.

Both were transported to the hospital and are in stable condition, according to the police chief.

The shooter has been detained.

“It’s unbelievable that young kids out here to play football and have a good time would get into an altercation,” McKinley told reporters. “…In today’s society, unfortunately, our juveniles run, retrieve a gun and fire the gun. It’s unacceptable. We can do better than that as a society. We should not resort to violence.”

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

This is a developing story.

