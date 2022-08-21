Shooting on New Circle Road sends 1 man to the hospital, Lexington police say

Lexington Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on New Circle Road.

At around 3:09 a.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road for a report of shots fired, according to a tweet from the Lexington Police Department.

At around 3:09 a.m., on August 21, 2022, officers responded to the 1100 block of New Circle Road for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they located shell casings, and an adult male victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/oMGWxdRX8D — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 21, 2022

When officers arrived, they located shell casings, but they did not locate a victim on the scene.

According to Lt. Dan Burnett with the Lexington Police Department, a man with a gunshot wound was taken to the hospital by someone other than first responders. The victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

“We believe he sustained his injuries at the scene of the shooting,” Burnett said.

Burnett said there was no suspect information to share at this time.

