Shooting claims life of 16-year-old girl

Dec. 20—HENDERSON — Police and state detectives are investigating the weekend shooting death of a 16-year-old girl they found in a car with at least two men near downtown Henderson.

The victim, Krystal K. Gray, died from her injuries after being taken to "a local medical facility" for care, Henderson police said in a statement authorized by Police Chief Marcus Barrow.

Authorities learned of the shooting at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, after arriving at the intersection of East Montgomery Street and North College Street to look into a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Gray was in "the passenger area" of the car, a silver 2005 Acura MDX, police said.

The men were in the vehicle "at the time of the incident" but didn't suffer any "known injuries," police said.

The Henderson Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are working the case, "following up on generated leads and incoming information from the public and witnesses," police said.

The Police Department statement left it unclear whether the shooting happened at the corner where police found the car, or somewhere else. It was also silent on other circumstances surrounding the incident, including a motive or intended target.

Barrow couldn't be reached for comment.

There is a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrests of whoever shot Gray. Police urge those with information to contact them by calling the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 252-492-1925, or by using the P3 app or Facebook Messenger.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.