Shooting claims life of 17-year-old New London High School student

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Smith and Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Feb. 19—NEW LONDON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old New London High School student Wednesday night in the area of Grand and Elm streets.

Police said that at approximately 6:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a report of shots fired with an injured person in the road. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who was declared dead by paramedics.

Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act. After the shooting, police put out a bulletin to area police departments that they were looking for a 2016 Audi registered to an East Lyme address that may have been involved in the shooting.

While police have not yet identified the victim, his family has identified him as Ronde Ford, a former New London High School football player and aspiring rapper with a great smile who was with a group celebrating the birthday of one of his friends on Wednesday.

Ronde is the son of James and Jamie Ford, who were at their home on Prest Street on Wednesday night when they said they heard the police and ambulance sirens in the area.

"Where's Rondo?" was the question that immediately came to mind, said James Ford.

Minutes after they heard the sirens, a young kid from the neighborhood arrived at the Ford home to announce, "Rondo got shot." Within the hour, James said, he and his wife joined police to identify their dead son, who was still lying where he had been shot.

"It sucks," James Ford said. "We've got to figure out what happened and try to get past this."

Mayor Michael Passero, Police Chief Peter Reichard and Capt. Brian Wright of the New London Police Department held a news conference Thursday afternoon to address the incident. Wright said that the investigation was active and that no one was in custody. He said the boy was struck multiple times but declined to say where on his body he was shot, "out of respect for the family."

Wright did not say whether a weapon was recovered at the scene but said that investigators "were able to collect and seize some very viable information and evidence which will assist us in this investigation." At least one weapon and vehicle were involved, he said, and another person who was involved may have been injured.

Police were still investigating what led up to the shooting, but Wright said they were confident it was not a random act. Investigators had not ruled out any potential suspects, motives or gang involvement.

"We are not ruling out any possibilities, it's too early in the investigation to pigeonhole the course of our investigation," Wright said.

Investigators were closely monitoring social media, Wright said, and did not think any social media posts were a factor in the shooting.

'RIP young boy'

James Ford, a father of seven kids and former youth league football coach, said his family gathered with friends on Wednesday evening to mourn together. He said it's a tight-knit community and "everybody just clicked into survival mode" to help one another once word got out about the shooting.

"We've got to get together and make whatever happened here the last mistake. It's all about taking care of each other in New London," he said.

James Ford described his son as talented, athletic, smart and strong-willed. The strong-willed part is something that got him into trouble on occasion, he said. His son was not physically attending school but did participate in remote learning activities. He said his son was also a rapper who had taken an online persona, which he said is sometimes taken the wrong way by others.

He said he does not know why the shooting occurred.

Early Thursday, crime scene tape had been removed from the neighborhood where the shooting took place, and police were no longer on the street.

A patch of salt covered the ground outside 22 Grand St. with splattered blood visible beneath it. Across the street, a single purple candle flickered in the wind with the words "RIP young boy" written on it. It was placed there by two teenage boys who visited the scene of the shooting Thursday morning.

One of the boys, a 16-year-old from New London, said Ronde Ford was his cousin.

Another man, who did not wish to be named, visited the crime scene Thursday morning and said Ford was his younger brother's best friend. He said he was shocked to hear about the shooting death, years after the murder of his best friend, because he didn't think things like that happened in the area anymore.

Evelyn Martinez, who lives on Grand Street not far from where the teen was shot, said she was home with her teenage daughter and husband when they heard five shots ring out.

"We dropped to the floor and hurried into the other room," she said.

After the shots, she said she heard people yelling for help.

Martinez said her husband went outside and saw that their next-door neighbor had rushed outside to help. The neighbor told her husband that he saw someone run by and toss something into the Martinez's truck, a green Ford pick-up truck that was parked on the street.

Martinez said that her husband saw an unfamiliar red bandana in the bed of the truck and worked with police as they recovered the items.

When she learned who had been shot, Martinez said she recognized the boy from the neighborhood and that she often saw him socializing on the street with a group of four to five teenage boys, including one night this week when they were standing near the site of the shooting.

"It's very sad, especially if you know they're kids that are always around on the street," she said.

'We have to do better'

Passero said more information about the incident would be made available when the investigation was concluded.

"In this community an incident like this does not go without a thorough review," said Passero. "We will completely deconstruct everything that led up to this terrible tragedy."

Passero commended the city's schools and parks and recreation department and said the city and the police will be working together with the human services department and youth in New London.

"We will be focusing on what happened here and working with our young people to make sure that everything is done to try to avoid anything like this from happening in the future in our city," he said.

The last homicide in New London took place on Home Street in November. One man was killed and two others were wounded in a triple shooting.

"First and foremost, I think it's important to understand that we as a society, we have to do better. Any time there's a loss of life it's a tragedy, and even more so when it's a young person who has yet to begin or live their life," Capt. Wright said during the news conference.

"I would respectfully ask that family, friends and community members let the assigned investigators complete the investigation and take this moment to cherish those close to them and as a reminder that life is precious and we should always view it as such," he said.

New London School Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie released a statement to the school community Thursday morning.

"It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I inform you about the tragic and sudden loss of one of our high school students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and to the entire school community of which this student was a beloved part. This news is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions, especially for our staff and students," Ritchie said.

The school district has crisis intervention teams made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, families, and school personnel at difficult times such as this, Ritchie said. Counselors are available at all schools for any students or staff members who may need support surrounding this loss.

The district has provided a link on its website to a list of contacts for support at each of its schools.

"If you feel that your child is having difficulty, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings with them," Ritchie said. "This will help them to work through their grief or concerns. In addition, we realize that many parents may be personally impacted by this news. If any adult needs assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to the contact list of support staff for your school."

City Councilor Curtis Goodwin, who has worked for years in the community to prevent youth violence, posted a message on Facebook about his sadness over the shooting.

"Please find it in your heart to get involved," Goodwin said. "Our community will only thrive with you adding value and mentorship to it. My heart is with the family and all of you."

Goodwin helped create the New London Youth Talent Show as an outlet for youth following the slaying of 25-year-old Matthew Chew in 2010. Goodwin's adopted brother, Travon Brown, was stabbed to death in New London in 2017 in the same area where Wednesday's shooting occurred.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of venues for youth activities, Goodwin said he said he was concerned about a disconnection between the community and the youth.

Goodwin said he continues to work to be part of the solution with mentorship programs and providing youth with resources to succeed. The council recently voted to fund the construction of a community recreation center. He said, "There has to be accountability and responsibility among the community to change the trajectory."

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help defray funeral expenses for the Ford family.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video of the shooting, is asked to contact the New London police's detective bureau at (860) 447-1481 or text NLPDTip and the tip information to Tip411 to submit an anonymous tip.

g.smith@theday.com

t.hartz@theday.com

Recommended Stories

  • GOP's Thune says Trump allies engaging in 'cancel culture'

    U.S. Sen. John Thune is criticizing Republican activists and party leaders for engaging in “cancel culture” by rushing to censure GOP senators who found former President Donald Trump guilty of inciting an insurrection. In his first interview since he voted to acquit Trump, the Senate's No. 2 Republican on Thursday defended fellow Republicans who sided with Democrats on the “vote of conscience” and warned against shutting out dissenting voices in the party.

  • Ivanka Trump will not challenge Marco Rubio in Florida as Lara Trump eyes North Carolina

    Though Donald Trump’s daughter is not running, his daughter-in-law might

  • Trump is reportedly worried he will face lawsuits for the rest of his life, from Dominion to Joe Scarborough

    Voting technology companies, media personalities and everyone in between may soon file lawsuits against the former president — that is, if his reported fears come true

  • Column: Ted Cruz goes full movie villain with his craven flight to Cancun

    Fleeing to Mexico while his constituents are in crisis places Sen. Ted Cruz squarely in the ranks of cowardly big-screen bad guys.

  • Whether it’s Cabo or Cancun, Tony Romo and Ted Cruz love Mexico trips at wrong time

    Just like the quarterback’s trip before a 2008 playoff game, the senator’s ill-timed jaunt to Mexico while his people are freezing is a really bad look.

  • NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

    NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraq's security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday. NATO’s training mission was launched in 2018 to help the conflict-ravaged country develop new academies and military schools for its armed forces.

  • The Eagles had to trade Carson Wentz for a pittance just 5 years after giving up a haul to draft him

    Carson Wentz's contract and poor play didn't give the Eagles much leverage in a trade, but they still didn't get much for their franchise quarterback.

  • Arkansas state senator says he's leaving Republican Party

    A longtime Arkansas legislator and nephew of the state's Republican governor said Thursday that he's leaving the GOP, citing Donald Trump's rhetoric and the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by the former president's supporters. State Sen. Jim Hendren's announcement closes the door on him seeking the party's nomination for governor next year, but he said he hasn't ruled out the possibility of running as an independent. Hendren said that decision is on the “back burner" as he focuses on an organization he formed aimed at helping independent candidates.

  • Putin’s Alleged Daughter Joins the Chaos as Russia Goes Wild on Clubhouse

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyMOSCOW–Thousands of Russian internet users have been piling into the audio-based chat app Clubhouse, which, of all places, has become the go-to spot to vent about living in an authoritarian political system.This week has been chock-a-block with Clubhouse news. On Saturday, Elon Musk publicly invited Russian President Vladimir Putin for a chat on the app. Another avid Clubhouse user is Luiza Rozova, a 17-year-old alleged by independent Russian media to be Putin’s illegitimate daughter. She recently used the platform to share insights about her university major, her aspirations for a career in fashion, and her apparent affinity for wildly unhinged conspiracy theories. And in an unusual public airing of views on a typically hush-hush topic, 300 Russian journalists, lawyers, and human rights defenders joined an open room on Clubhouse to discuss the spy case against one of Russia’s leading reporters covering military affairs, Ivan Safronov, who has been imprisoned on charges of treason for over six months.As One of Russia’s Leading Journalists Is Charged With Treason, a Chill Settles Over the PressIn July, the Federal Security Service arrested Safronov, placing him in Lefortovo, one of Moscow’s most notorious prisons where he faces a term of up 20 years. The agency accused Safronov of working for the Czech secret service and passing along classified information about the Russian military. Investigators claim that the U.S. was the final recipient of the secret information delivered by Safronov in 2017.“It has been nearly seven months since Ivan was put behind bars; his accusers probably hoped there would be no public attention to his case by now,” says Safronov’s friend, Ilya Barabanov, who was one of five key speakers at the Clubhouse discussion.Some Russian Clubhouse users compare the platform to the 1980s telecasts—or Television Bridges, as they were known to the USSR—shared between Russian and American audiences. Soviet and American journalists organized the bridges to connect Moscow, Leningrad, San Francisco, Boston, and other cities for discussions about history and trends in culture, journalism or lifestyles.Just as the bridges did more than 40 years ago, Clubhouse is now providing a platform for some unexpected speakers, including Putin’s alleged daughter, who used the app to chat away about her thoughts on working in New York, Paris, or Milan, calling the cities “boiling points of fashion.” (The Kremlin has denied that she is a relative.)Rozova opened up to Andrei Zakharov, author of “Iron Masks,” an investigative report in Proekt media chronicling the life of her mother, the fabulously rich Svetlana Krivonogikh. According to Proekt, Krivonogikh has a net worth of $101 million. She has been Putin’s “close acquaintance” since the 1990s, and her daughter, Luiza, “bears an uncanny resemblance” to the Kremlin’s leader, according to the report. Rozova did not comment on that aspect of Zakharov’s story, but she did admit that she enjoyed the popularity it brought to her social media accounts.Thanks to Clubhouse, Russians now know that Rozova does not watch television, gets her news from the Telegram app, believes in pandemic conspiracy theories, and approves of the Kremlin’s assassination of political dissidents. Before Zakharov even joined the discussion, one Clubhouse user asked Rozova what she thought of Putin’s comment about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny, in which he said that had Russian special services wanted to kill Navalny, “they would have finished it.” Rozova responded without hesitation: “The ‘Golden Billion’ society is behind this entire gimmick with the coronavirus. It turns out that they are killing people,” the teenager said. “If ordinary people can do it, why can’t the government, for reasonable purposes?”Still, there is no safe place from ubiquitous Russian corruption. The government newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta is warning citizens about purchasing invitations to Clubhouse discussions, urging them “not to give in to the excitement" and "not to pay for invitations from unknown people.”Russian bureaucrats of all levels, from regional officials to the Kremlin administration, are also joining Clubhouse chats. That includes the former deputy prime minister and current president of International Chess Federation, Arkady Dvorkovich, who used the app on Monday to answer questions about Russia’s plans to host the Chess Olympiad, announcing that he hoped to “hold the chess Olympics in Moscow next year.” The Kremlin’s political opponents are also exploring the possibilities that come with this new social medium. Valery Kostenok, a 21-year-old politician and member of the Yabloko party, downloaded Clubhouse to his phone on Wednesday. “I was skeptical at first, since there was a rumor that somebody records all the conversations and leaks them. But I realized, I don’t have any secrets from anyone and decided to download the app,” he told The Daily Beast. “The pandemic, police arrests, and persecutions made many of our favorite platforms and spaces unavailable. Russians are big fans of public lectures, debates, and discussions, so our youth is now storming Clubhouse rooms.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ashley Judd's Photos Of Her Harrowing Rescue In Congo Highlight The Heroes

    "I wake up weeping in gratitude," the actor said after the "grueling 55-hour odyssey" to save her shattered leg.

  • Vincent Jackson's family says the former NFL player experienced chronic alcoholism and long-term effects of concussions before his death

    Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead on Monday morning in a hotel room in Brandon, Florida.

  • Ella Emhoff made her runway debut in 3 standout coats that rivaled her Inauguration Day look

    Ella Emhoff was signed to IMG Models in late January after her stylish appearance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

  • THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Pulp Fiction' 26 years later

    The iconic Quentin Tarantino film came out 26 years ago. Here's what stars like John Travolta and Samuel L. Jackson are up to now.

  • US jobless claims rise to 861,000 as layoffs stay high

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid rose last week to 861,000, evidence that layoffs remain painfully high despite a steady drop in the number of confirmed viral infections. Applications from laid-off workers rose 13,000 from the previous week, which was revised sharply higher, the Labor Department said Thursday. Before the virus erupted in the United States last March, weekly applications for unemployment benefits had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession of 2008-2009.

  • 17 things you probably didn't know about 'Grease'

    The classic 1970s movie-musical is beloved for its starring cast and catchy songs, but most fans probably haven't heard all of these fun facts.

  • A woman who helped make both Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses says the gowns showcase their very different personalities

    Chloe Savage, an embroiderer who worked on Kate Middleton's and Meghan Markle's wedding dresses, says their styles echoed how different they are.

  • Legal troubles loom over Trump after presidency

    Donald Trump may have evaded an impeachment conviction for the second time, but the former president is still facing multiple lawsuits and civil and criminal investigations that call into question his conduct before and during his time in office.

  • Falcons clear cap space by releasing veterans Allen, Bailey

    The Atlanta Falcons have cleared almost $11 million in cap space by releasing two veterans — safety Ricardo Allen and defensive end Allen Bailey. The Falcons also waived quarterback Kurt Benkert, who spent the 2020 season on the Falcons' practice squad.

  • Pakistan T20 tournament marks return of fans in stadiums

    Spectators will return to cricket stadiums in Pakistan for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began when the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League begins in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday. The government has allowed the Pakistan Cricket Board to admit 20% capacity of fans inside the stadiums for the country’s premier Twenty20 league, maintaining proper social distancing and making masks mandatory for spectators. The decision meant National Stadium in Karachi will accommodate 7,500 fans and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium 5,500.

  • A journalist asked Justin Timberlake to apologize to Janet Jackson 5 years ago, and the singer dismissed him with a tweet that said 'bye'

    In a since-deleted tweet, Timberlake replied: "Oh, you sweet soul. The more you realize that we are the same, the more we can have a conversation."