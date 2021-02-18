Shooting claims life of 17-year-old New London High School student

Greg Smith and Taylor Hartz, The Day, New London, Conn.

Feb. 18—NEW LONDON — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old New London High School student Wednesday night in the area of Grand and Elm streets.

Police said that at approximately 6:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a report of shots fired with an injured person in the road. When they arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who was declared dead by paramedics.

Police have not yet identified the victim but acquaintances have identified the victim as Ronde Ford.

Police detectives responded to investigate on Wednesday evening with the New London County States Attorney's Office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Police said the incident does not appear to be a random act.

After the shooting, police put out a bulletin to area police departments that they were looking for a 2016 Audi registered to an East Lyme address that may have been involved in the shooting.

By 8 a.m. Thursday, crime scene tape had been removed from the neighborhood where the shooting took place and police were no longer on the street.

A patch of salt covered the ground outside of 22 Grand St. with splattered blood visible beneath it. Across the street, a single purple candle flickered in the wind with the words "RIP young boy" written on it. It was placed there by two teenage boys who visited the scene of the shooting Thursday morning.

One of the boys, a 16-year-old from New London, said that his cousin was the teen who was killed. He said the victim's name was Ronde Ford but that he went by "'Nero,' like Robert DiNero."

Another man, who did not wish to be named, visited the crime scene Thursday morning and also said the teen's name was Ronde. He said he was his younger brother's best friend. He said he was shocked to hear about the shooting death, years after the murder of his best friend, because he didn't think things like that happened in the area anymore.

Evelyn Martinez, who lives on Grand Street not far from where the teen was shot, said she was home with her teenage daughter and husband when they heard five shots ring out.

"We dropped to the floor and hurried into the other room," she said.

After the shots, she said she heard people yelling for help.

Martinez said her husband went outside and saw that their next door neighbor had rushed outside to help. The neighbor told her husband that he saw someone run by and toss something into the Martinez's truck, a green Ford pick-up truck that was parked on the street.

Martinez said that her husband saw an unfamiliar red bandana in the bed of the truck and worked with police as they recovered the items.

When she learned who had been shot, Martinez said she recognized the boy from the neighborhood and that she often saw him socializing on the street with a group of four to five teenage boys, including one night this week when they were standing near the site of the shooting.

"It's very sad, especially if you know they're kids that are always around on the street," she said.

New London School Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie released a statement to the school community Thursday morning.

"It is with the deepest regret and sadness that I inform you about the tragic and sudden loss of one of our high school students. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and to the entire school community of which this student was a beloved part. This news is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions, especially for our staff and students," Ritchie said.

The school district has both district-level and school-level crisis intervention teams made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, families, and school personnel at difficult times such as this, Ritchie said. Counselors are available at all schools for any students or staff members who may need support surrounding this loss.

The district has provided on a link on its website to a list of contacts for support at each of its schools.

"If you feel that your child is having difficulty, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings with them," Ritchie said. "This will help them to work through their grief or concerns. In addition, we realize that many parents may be personally impacted by this news. If any adult needs assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to the contact list of support staff for your school. "

Police ask anyone with information and/or video concerning the shooting to contact detectives at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

g.smith@theday.com

t.hartz@theday.com

