A 29-year-old man died Saturday morning after being shot.

A 29-year-old man died Saturday morning after being shot.

The Alexandria Police Department was responding to a call about shots fired in the area of Hope and Orchard Streets they received another call about a shooting victim, Deontay Gibson, who was found on Hope Street.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, call the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Shooting claims life of 29-year-old man