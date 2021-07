Jul. 9—ELKHART — An Elkhart man was killed in a shooting in Elkhart Thursday night.

Police found Deontae Harris, 28, with gunshot wounds after responding to a call to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue around 8:55 p.m., a news release shows.

Harris was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating the case, the news release shows.