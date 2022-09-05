Shooting on Clematis Street leaves one injured, said West Palm Beach Police

In this July photograph, a West Palm Beach Police car is seen at the scene of the investigation of a shooting.

WEST PALM BEACH — A person was wounded in a shooting on Clematis Street during the first hours of Labor Day, according to West Palm Beach Police.

The unidentified individual suffered minor injuries, according to the police. No other information was available Monday afternoon about the person or their condition.

Police officers arrived at the city's downtown area at 1:30 a.m. and surrounded a parking lot on 213 Clematis St., where the sound of gunshots had been reported. The lot sits on the western stretch of the lively and popular street between Lynora's and Grease Burger Bar.

People that had parked in the lot and were still eating and drinking in nearby restaurants and bars had to wait for hours before they could drive out, according to social media postings.

The West Palm Beach Police Department is still investigating the incident. This story will be updated as more information is made available to the public.

