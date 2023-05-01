Police shooting closes Fisher Road near Market Street

A police shooting has closed Fisher Road between Market Street and Sunnyview Road NE on Monday, May 1, 2023 in Salem, Ore.

Fisher Road is closed between Market Street and Sunnyview Road NE Monday morning due to police activity.

According to Salem Police, the area is closed for the investigation of a shooting involving police and is expected to remain closed for several hours. Officers at the scene said police shot one person and the individual was taken to the hospital. No additional details were immediately available.

Police are asking drivers to use another route.

Robyn Pearce, who lives in an apartment in the area, said she heard two bangs that sounded like shots and a “big loud bang” that sounded like a tire popping.

“What a wake-up at 5:30” a.m., said Pearce.

She said she later saw a woman getting arrested and someone else laying on the ground.

This story will be updated.

