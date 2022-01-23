Shooting at Clovis Airbnb party sends 40+ people running for cover

Gunfire sent more than 40 people at a Clovis Airbnb party running for cover, police reported.

Police received several 911 calls about gunshots just before 11 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West Antonio Drive, near Ashlan and Peach avenues.

No one was injured.

The party goers were running and driving away from the scene. Clovis Police officers used a drone and a K-9 dog in the investigation and interviewed as many people as they could.

No one was arrested at the time, but a case for felony assault with a firearm has been started.

Airbnb does not allow parties in its rental homes. The owner of the home is cooperating.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Valley Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP, submit an anonymous tip on the mobile Clovis Police app, or call the department’s Crime Tipline at 559-324-2459.