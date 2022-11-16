Shooting and collision shut down key Lakewood intersection Tuesday afternoon

A shooting and a collision at a busy Lakewood intersection have halted traffic in the area as police investigate both incidents late Tuesday afternoon.

Lakewood police responded to a collision at Towne Center Boulevard and Bridgeport Way just after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Simultaneously, a shooting was reported at the same location.

A woman was hit by gunfire and sustained a non-life threatening wound, according to Lakewood police spokesperson Lt. Chris Lawler.

Little is know about either incident and if they are related, Lawler said.

“Both incidents are under investigation, and detectives are on scene,” he said.

The intersection is closed. The public is advised to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.