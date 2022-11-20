Shooting at Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar leaves 5 dead, 18 wounded; patrons subdued gunman and saved lives, cops say

An overnight shooting at an LGBTQ bar in Colorado left five people dead and 18 wounded, with “at least two heroic people” fighting off the gunman to stop the rampage, local police said Sunday.

Suspected shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was taken into custody just after midnight, about five minutes after cops were called to Club Q in Colorado Springs, Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a press conference.

The suspect used a long rifle and began firing “immediately” after entering the nightclub, according to Vasquez, who said the people who confronted the shooter stopped him “from continuing to kill and harm others.”

“We owe them a great debt of thanks,” Vasquez said.

The shooting occurred hours before patrons were set to celebrate a Sunday brunch drag show to commemorate Transgender Day of Remembrance, when the LGBTQ community honors the lives of trans people killed as a result of anti-trans hate and violence.

Officials are investigating the motive for the attack, including whether it was a hate crime. Vasquez says two guns were found at the scene but only confirmed Aldrich used the rifle. Investigators are also working to determine whether the suspect acted alone.

None of the victims or witnesses have been publicly named. Officials said the investigation, which the FBI is helping with, remains in its early stages.

Numerous people were transported to multiple local hospitals, Colorado Springs Police Lt. Pamela Castro told reporters. The suspect was also injured and hospitalized, but Castro couldn’t say what his injuries are.

Shortly after the shooting, a drag performer who goes by Del Lusional tweeted, “I can’t stop hearing the shots.”

“This doesn’t feel real,” the 20-year-old wrote. “Like at all. Walking through the bar that I call my home and seeing it…… like that…… I went from being so proud of myself for what I accomplished tonight, to…. This. I hate this so much.”

On Saturday, Club Q shared a festive invite on its Facebook page.

“Let’s prep for a fantastic Sunday Funday!” the post reads. “Doors open at 11am for our noon ALL AGES DRAG BRUNCH!!! Join us for a fantastic drink special and even more amazing drag show!”

Around 6 a.m. Sunday, Club Q posted a different kind of message.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” that post reads. “Our prayers and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends. We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack.”

In recent months, a growing number of violent threats from far-right groups against venues offering drag shows — including in New York and cities in Illinois, California, Texas, Idaho, North Carolina — forced events to be canceled.

“You can draw a straight line from the false and vile rhetoric about LGBTQ people spread by extremists and amplified across social media, to the nearly 300 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced this year, to the dozens of attacks on our community like this one,” GLAAD, an LGBTQ anti-defamation organization, said in a statement Sunday.

“That this mass shooting took place on the eve of on Transgender Day of Remembrance, when we honor the memory of the trans people killed the prior year, deepens the trauma and tragedy for all in the LGBTQ community.”

In 2016, a man who claimed allegiance to ISIS went into Pulse, a popular gay club in Orlando, during its Latin-themed night and started shooting indiscriminately. He killed 49 people and wounded more than 50 in what was the nation’s deadliest mass shooting at the time.

Sunday’s attack was condemned by New York Sen. Brad Hoylman, who is openly gay.

“This latest violence directed at our community has been sown by anti-LGBTQ hatred from the ultra-MAGA right wing and facilitated by the roll back of gun safety laws across our country,” Hoylman said in a statement. “It is a sad reality that in many parts of the country it’s easier to purchase an assault rifle than it is to seek gender-affirming care for your child.

“As we memorialize the victims in Colorado, we must continue our efforts in Albany to protect LGBTQ people from hatred, gun violence and discrimination.”

The Chair of the Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus called for “action to address the twin epidemics of hate and gun violence in this country.”

“LGBTQ+ clubs are often a place of refuge and affirmation for our community, yet once again what should have been a safe space became the target of a violent and deadly attack, “Congressman David N. Cicilline said in a statement.