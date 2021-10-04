Shooting in Columbia leaves one injured, police close off street

Columbia police have closed a street as they search for evidence related to a shooting.

The Columbia Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that a crime scene unit was at the intersection of Millwood and Santee Avenues, where a man had suffered what officers describe as a non-life threatening injury.

Video from the scene showed police cars blocking the roadway in Millwood as technicians processed the scene in the crosswalk. The tweet also said officers were canvassing the area after the shooting around 1 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at MidlandsCrimestoppers.com.