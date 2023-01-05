Shooting in Columbia leaves one man dead, Richland County sheriff’s deputies say

A man was shot and killed Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Bluff and Shop roads, and about a mile from Exit 5 on Interstate 77.

Deputies found a man in a yard who had been shot in the upper body, according to the release.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

Information about a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire were not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting that it called “an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.