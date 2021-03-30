Shooting in Columbia leaves one man hospitalized, Richland County deputies say

Noah Feit
·1 min read

One man was hurt in an overnight shooting in Columbia that is being investigated by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 6:45 p.m. Monday, deputies responded to a shots fired call where one person was hit by gunfire at a home in the 400 block of Freshwater Drive, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near the intersection of Farrow and Longtown roads, about a mile from the junction of Clemson and Killian roads.

Deputies found a man lying on the floor just inside the front door, according to the release.

He was taken to an area hospital where he continued to be treated Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said. Further information on the man’s condition was not made available.

No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire, were not made available.

As of 11:30 a.m., no arrests had been made, but the shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s department.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

