Shooting in Columbia leaves one man in the hospital, police say

One person was taken to an area hospital Thursday and two others are being questioned by the Columbia Police Department following a shooting.

At about 11:15 a.m., police reported the shooting.

It happened in the 4700 block of Linden Street, which is near the intersection with North Main Street/U.S. 321, between Columbia College and Eau Claire High School.

A man was injured and was in stable condition, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons told The State. Further information on his condition was not made available.

Two people were detained for questioning, but no arrests have been reported as of 11:45 a.m.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the gunfire was not available.

There was no word if the shooting was considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat, but police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.