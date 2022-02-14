Shooting at Columbia nightclub leaves one man dead, Richland County deputies say

One man is dead and a search for his killer is underway following a shooting at a Columbia nightclub, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

At about 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies said they responded to reports of a shooting at 3722 River Road. That’s the Vegas Nights bar/nightclub in the Earlewood area, near the Columbia Canal and Broad River.

Outside of the nightclub, deputies said they found a man who had been shot in the upper body. The man died at the scene, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.

No other injuries were reported.

There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.