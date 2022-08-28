Shooting on Coney Island boardwalk leaves one dead and four injured – as gunman remains at large

A night-time shooting on the iconic Coney Island boardwalk has left one victim dead and another four injured, while the gunman still remains at large.

Gunfire broke out along the popular beach boardwalk in Brooklyn, New York City, just before midnight on Saturday night, according to the NYPD.

Officers were called to reports of multiple people shot at Boardwalk and West 29th Street and arrived on the scene to find five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were all rushed to hospital where one – a 42-year-old man who was shot in the back– succumbed to his injuries.

Police said that the four other victims – two men and two women – were all in stable condition in NYU Langone Hospital and are expected to survive.

The victims have not been publicly named but were described as: a 49-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right leg; a 34-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the right foot; a 46-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the left leg; and an unidentified adult man with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No arrests have been made with investigators now searching for a lone gunman believed to have carried out the attack.

The NYPD has not released a description of the shooter.

It is currently unclear if the attack was targeted or not and police have not said if the victims knew their attacker.

No further details have been given on the moments leading up to the attack.

The tragic incident at the popular New York hotspot – where beachgoers and ride enthusiasts flock throughout the summer – is the second shooting in as many months.

In July, five people were wounded in another shooting on the boardwalk.