Shooting confirmed at MUSC Health facility in Charleston, officials say

There was a shooting on the Medical University of South Carolina Health hospital campus in Charleston Tuesday, officials said.

The shooting happened in a parking structure next to the Ashley River Tower building on Courtenay Drive in Charleston, MUSC Office Manager Sherri Harmon told The State.

The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the campus, MUSC spokesperson Carter Coyle said.

There are no reports of injuries or deaths, according Heather Woolwine, another MUSC spokesperson who was on the scene.

No arrests have been reported, Harmon said.

The shots were fired on the first floor of McClennan Banks garage, according to Coyle.

Law enforcement officers are working with witnesses, pulling surveillance footage and are in process of issuing a BOLO with a physical description of a possible shooter, Woolwine said.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting, or when the shots were fired.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.