Man found beaten to death behind Cordova Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found beaten to death behind a Cordova Kroger Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, at 10:45 a.m., officers responded to a call from a “concerned citizen” who found a body behind the Kroger at Dexter Road and Chickering Lane.





Memphis Police Public Information Officer Theresa Carlson says the call originally came in as a shooting, but they quickly learned the victim was not shot, he was beaten to death.

“We were able to review some video footage, and it shows that the male victim was killed last night just before midnight and that he was beaten, not shot,” said Carlson.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Kroger released the following statement:

“We are working with the Memphis Police Department in this ongoing investigation.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

