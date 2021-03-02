Shooting couple identified

Ronn Rowland, Muskogee Phoenix, Okla.
·3 min read

Mar. 2—The two teenagers involved in the police officer-involved shooting and suicide on Sunday have been identified as runaways from Blair, Nebraska.

In a letter to Blair Community Schools parents and families sent out Monday, Superintendent Randall Gilson said the boy was 17-year-old Joseph Dugan and the girl was 17-year-old Farrah Rauch, both juniors at Blair High School. Blair, Nebraska is approximately 26 miles north of Omaha.

The pair attempted a carjacking of one vehicle in Muskogee and stole another before leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Police were called to an attempted carjacking near the 2200 block of North 24th Street Sunday. The carjacking was unsuccessful, police said.

A short time later, a truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking. A Muskogee police officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short chase before crashing and then running from the vehicle. Officers chased the pair on foot, and Rauch started shooting at police, who returned fire, killing her. Dugan continued running, and a perimeter was established.

With the use of a drone, police were able to locate Dugan in a heavily wooded area. As officers began an approach toward him, Dugan took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee and public information officer Lynn Hamlin confirmed the couple was from Blair, but would not release the names until receiving positive identification from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.

Teehee also said his office is working with authorities in Nebraska, Florida and Arkansas in the investigation of the pair's journey from Nebraska to Oklahoma. He also said he has spoken with Rauch's father and Dugan's mother.

"We know they were in Nebraska on Feb. 25," Teehee said. "They made contact in Florida on the 26th and in Oklahoma on the 28th."

Teehee also said trying to find if the pair had a criminal past is difficult.

"Obviously, with juveniles it's that much tougher to figure out," he said. "We're working all those angles, but nothing we've gotten our hands on yet."

According to the Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise in Blair, Rauch was supposed to be sentenced Tuesday for theft, a Class 2 misdemeanor, and was to be sentenced in juvenile court in Blair on Thursday for possession of marijuana of less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"The vehicle that they arrived here in we believe was also recovered (Monday)," Hamlin said. "Again, we're working with other states at this time, so we're at their mercy for information. We believe that there are other crimes that happened in at least two other states. Again, at this time, we don't have a lot of details on what those crimes are other than the stolen vehicles."

The four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, Hamlin said. One officer suffered an injury to his hand when he fell during the foot pursuit of the suspects.

Recommended Stories

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • Calls for Cuomo's resignation mount as 3rd accuser emerges

    Calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation intensified late Monday after a third woman accused him of offensive behavior, saying he'd touched her face and back and asked to kiss her moments after they met at a wedding reception. Anna Ruch told The New York Times late Monday that she removed the Democratic governor's hand from her back, but he said she seemed “aggressive,” promptly put his hands on her face and asked if he could kiss her. An email was also sent to Cuomo's administration for comment.

  • Canada vaccine committee advises against use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots for 65 years and above

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization released new guidelines on Monday that advise against vaccinating people who are 65 years and older with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, citing lack of information about efficacy in that age group. The vaccine was authorized for people who are 18 and older by drug regulator Health Canada on Friday. Health Canada's decision noted that available clinical trial data was too limited to reliably estimate how well the vaccine worked in people 65 and older.

  • Trump reportedly quietly got his COVID-19 vaccine in January

    Former President Donald Trump never ended up getting his COVID-19 vaccine publicly before he left office — but he reportedly did so off camera. At the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, Trump encouraged supporters to get their COVID-19 vaccine, renewing questions over whether the former president has done so himself. Numerous officials, including former Vice President Mike Pence, got vaccinated on live television as part of an effort to demonstrate to Americans that it's safe. Trump never did so. But The New York Times' Maggie Haberman on Monday reported that according to an adviser, Trump actually did get vaccinated at the White House in January, as did former first lady Melania Trump, even though they didn't say so publicly at the time. The report was confirmed by CNN and Axios. The Los Angeles Times' Chris Megerian noted it was "noteworthy that the former president didn't do this publicly to boost public confidence in the vaccine." Trump yesterday, at CPAC, said for the first time that "everyone" should get the coronavirus vaccine developed while he was in office. An adviser tells me both Trump and Melania Trump got vaccinated at the White House in January. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 1, 2021 In December, then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Trump had a "medical reason" for not getting the vaccine yet, as he "received monoclonal antibodies" when he had COVID-19, "and that is actually one scenario where we tell people, 'Maybe you should hold off on getting the vaccine, talk to your health provider to find out the right time.'" CNN's Betsy Klein notes the White House had repeatedly declined to comment when asked if Trump had gotten the vaccine or intended to do so, even "as recently as January 18." After Trump's CPAC speech, The Washington Post's Aaron Blake flagged his comments encouraging his supporters to get vaccinated as "perhaps the most significant thing he said," noting this was "something he avoided forcefully advocating for when he actually commanded the most powerful office in the world." More stories from theweek.comTrump is back. Did anyone miss him?Manhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerTrump still has the Republican Party by the throat

  • ‘He won’t let the grift go’: Mary Trump thinks Donald’s 2024 ‘ambitions’ are a money-maker

    Dr Mary Trump thinks her uncle’s ego is too fragile to risk losing again - though he has much to gain by pretending he’ll run.

  • Lady Gaga's dog walker speaks out after Hollywood shooting

    Lady Gaga's dog walker, who was shot last week during a robbery in Hollywood when two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen, described the violence and his recovery “from a very close call with death" in social media posts Monday. Ryan Fischer’s posts included pictures taken from his hospital bed, where he says “(a) lot of healing still needs to happen” but he looks forward to reuniting with the dogs. Fischer was shot once as he walked three of Lady Gaga's dogs on Wednesday night on a street just off the famed Sunset Boulevard.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has mic muted at CPAC for spouting vaccine and election conspiracies

    Lindell equates getting coronavirus vaccine to receiving ‘mark of the beast’ pledging allegiance to the devil

  • 10 details you may have missed on Sunday's 'The Walking Dead' premiere

    Maggie's big return to "TWD" had a lot of references back to the family she lost. Showrunner Angela Kang breaks down some moments with Insider.

  • FBI chief to face questions on extremism, Capitol riot

    FBI Director Chris Wray is set to testify for the first time since the deadly Jan. 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, with lawmakers likely to press him on whether the bureau adequately communicated with other law enforcement agencies about the potential for violence that day. Questions about the FBI's preparations for the riot, and investigations into it, are expected to dominate Wray's appearance Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. The violence at the Capitol made clear that a law enforcement agency that revolutionized itself after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to deal with international terrorism is now scrambling to address homegrown violence from white Americans.

  • Is Donald Trump a declining parody or a terrifying threat? Mastio & Lawrence on CPAC 2021

    Can we agree with Trump? Yes, we are in 'a historic struggle for America’s future, America’s culture, and America’s most cherished principles.'

  • The Queen accepted several horses from the ruler of Dubai after he was accused of kidnapping his daughter

    Sheikh Mohammed's daughter, Princess Latifa, says she was beaten on her father's orders and imprisoned after a failed escape attempt.

  • 170 U.S. lawmakers urge Biden administration to push Turkey on rights

    One hundred seventy members of the U.S. House of Representatives signed a bipartisan letter sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging President Joe Biden's administration to address "troubling" human rights issues as it formulates policy for dealings with Turkey. The letter, dated Feb. 26 and made public on Monday, notes that NATO ally Turkey has long been an important U.S. partner but says the administration of President Tayyip Erdogan has strained the relationship.

  • Prince Harry speaks about Diana in Oprah Winfrey interview clip

    The duke talks about his mother's departure from the Royal Family in excerpts of an upcoming TV special.

  • 12 shows to watch if you love 'The Queen's Gambit'

    Fans of Netflix's popular chess show may also enjoy these other hit TV series like "The Crown," "Game of Thrones," and "Mad Men."

  • Here's what will happen when Queen Elizabeth II dies

    The Queen has been sitting on the royal throne since 1952. That's the longest reign of any monarch in British history. Operation London Bridge is the code name given to the plan in place for the days and weeks after Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

  • Senate Democrats prepare to advance the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan without a $15-an-hour minimum wage

    Democratic efforts to salvage the wage increase with a new tax plan collapsed over the weekend as Senate Democrats gear up to pass the stimulus bill.

  • Golden Globes 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards have been handed out in a virtual ceremony.

  • China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics

    China's plan to dramatically reform Hong Kong's electoral system, expected to be unveiled in a parliamentary session in Beijing starting this week, will upend the territory's political scene, according to more than a dozen politicians from across the spectrum. The proposed reform will put further pressure on pro-democracy activists, who are already the subject of a crackdown on dissent, and has ruffled the feathers of some pro-Beijing loyalists, some of whom may find themselves swept aside by a new and ambitious crop of loyalists, the people said. The measures will be introduced at the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, which starts on Friday, according to media reports.

  • The 11 biggest Golden Globes snubs and surprises included Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Foster, and Rosamund Pike

    Jodie Foster, Daniel Kaluuya, and Rosamund Pike surprised while Viola Davis, Maria Bakalova, and Glenn Close missed out.

  • Golden Globes: Ben Stiller's baked trophy and 8 other highlights

    Hollywood actor Ben Stiller didn't need much more than flour and eggs at Sunday' Golden Globes.