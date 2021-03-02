Shooting couple identified

Mar. 2—The two teenagers involved in the police officer-involved shooting and suicide on Sunday have been identified as runaways from Blair, Nebraska.

In a letter to Blair Community Schools parents and families sent out Monday, Superintendent Randall Gilson said the boy was 17-year-old Joseph Dugan and the girl was 17-year-old Farrah Rauch, both juniors at Blair High School. Blair, Nebraska is approximately 26 miles north of Omaha.

The pair attempted a carjacking of one vehicle in Muskogee and stole another before leading police on a high-speed pursuit.

Police were called to an attempted carjacking near the 2200 block of North 24th Street Sunday. The carjacking was unsuccessful, police said.

A short time later, a truck was reported stolen in the same area of the attempted carjacking. A Muskogee police officer spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led officers on a short chase before crashing and then running from the vehicle. Officers chased the pair on foot, and Rauch started shooting at police, who returned fire, killing her. Dugan continued running, and a perimeter was established.

With the use of a drone, police were able to locate Dugan in a heavily wooded area. As officers began an approach toward him, Dugan took his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Teehee and public information officer Lynn Hamlin confirmed the couple was from Blair, but would not release the names until receiving positive identification from the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office.

Teehee also said his office is working with authorities in Nebraska, Florida and Arkansas in the investigation of the pair's journey from Nebraska to Oklahoma. He also said he has spoken with Rauch's father and Dugan's mother.

"We know they were in Nebraska on Feb. 25," Teehee said. "They made contact in Florida on the 26th and in Oklahoma on the 28th."

Teehee also said trying to find if the pair had a criminal past is difficult.

"Obviously, with juveniles it's that much tougher to figure out," he said. "We're working all those angles, but nothing we've gotten our hands on yet."

According to the Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise in Blair, Rauch was supposed to be sentenced Tuesday for theft, a Class 2 misdemeanor, and was to be sentenced in juvenile court in Blair on Thursday for possession of marijuana of less than one ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"The vehicle that they arrived here in we believe was also recovered (Monday)," Hamlin said. "Again, we're working with other states at this time, so we're at their mercy for information. We believe that there are other crimes that happened in at least two other states. Again, at this time, we don't have a lot of details on what those crimes are other than the stolen vehicles."

The four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, Hamlin said. One officer suffered an injury to his hand when he fell during the foot pursuit of the suspects.