Shooting in Covington leaves one dead, police say

A person is dead after a shooting in Covington on Saturday afternoon, according to Covington Police.

Police say they were called to the intersection of 34th and Graff Streets in the Latonia neighborhood.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Police have not released any further details.

This shooting remains under investigation.

The Enquirer will update the story when more information becomes available.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this reported.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Person killed in Covington shooting