Shooting at Cowley State Fishing Lake leaves Arkansas City man dead, KBI says

Authorities say a man found fatally wounded Wednesday night at Cowley State Fishing Lake is the victim of a homicide.

Joel Leon-Santos, 37, of Arkansas City, was suffering from gunshot wounds when Cowley County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers found him around 8 p.m. — about two hours after someone called 911 to report the shooting.

Authorities tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, according to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation news release. An autopsy is pending. But the KBI is investigating Leon-Santos’ death as a homicide.

The KBI says after receiving the emergency call around 6 p.m., Sheriff’s Office deputies “conducted an extensive search” with the 911 caller to try to find the victim.

No other information was released Thursday.

Anyone with information the shooting is asked to call the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit an anonymous tip at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

Cowley State Fishing Lake is an 84-acre lake located in Cowley County, about 13 miles east of Arkansas City.