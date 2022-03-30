After shooting critically injures man in St. Paul, another man with gunshot wound arrives at hospital

Two men were shot, and one of them critically injured, in St. Paul early Wednesday. Police are investigating whether the shootings are related.

Officers responded to a gas station in the Payne-Phalen area at 12:20 a.m. on a report of a shooting. They found a 19-year-old lying near the front entrance of the BP on Wheelock Parkway just off Interstate 35E.

Paramedics took the man, who had an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, to Regions Hospital and he underwent surgery, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a police spokeswoman.

While officers were at the gas station, they learned that someone dropped a 24-year-old man off at Regions with a gunshot wound to his leg, which was non-life threatening, Davis said. It wasn’t known where it happened because he would not provide details, according to a police report.

Police recovered a firearm and two casings in the area of the gas station, Davis said.

No one was under arrest as of Wednesday morning and police asked anyone with information to call them at 651-266-5650.

Related Articles