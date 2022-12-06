Shooting at Dadeland Mall ends with one wounded, a crash and two in police custody

An altercation involving four or five people escalated to gunshots Monday night in a parking garage at Dadeland Mall in Kendall.

Miami-Dade police said one person was shot in the leg and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital South.

Authorities said two people have been detained, including the shooter, after they left the scene.

Police said they found the suspects’ vehicle, pursued, but lost them.

The Hammocks division of Miami-Dade police then noticed the vehicle after hearing the description over the police radio.

They pursued until the vehicle crashed at Southwest 147th Avenue and 216th Street.