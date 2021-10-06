Shooting at Dallas-area high school leaves 4 wounded as police search for suspect

A shooting at a North Texas high school left four people wounded Wednesday morning, with officials continuing to search for the suspect, police said.

Authorities believe a fight broke out at Timberview High School in Arlington, and that one person drew a gun and opened fire, Mansfield Police Asst. Chief Kevin Kolbye said at a press briefing.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, was identified as the shooting suspect, with police saying he may be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Three victims were hospitalized, including two who were believed to have suffered gunshot wounds. A fourth victim was described as a pregnant woman who might have fell amid the mayhem, but was not hospitalized after receiving medical attention for minor injuries at the scene.

The school went into a lockdown Wednesday after the shooting unfolded.

“We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School,” the Arlington Police Department confirmed in a tweet earlier Wednesday. “We are doing a methodical search.”

Arlington is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Arlington Police said the nearby Center for Performing Arts at 1110 W. Debbie Lane would be used as a parent reunification point.

“Officers will be at that scene,” police tweeted. “Students will eventually be bused to that location after the school is completely secured.”

Nearly 2,000 students attend Timberview High School, according to NBC DFW. Buses were seen lining a road near Timberview on Wednesday, with footage shared during the TV station’s live broadcast showing students boarding the vehicles outside the school.

Concerned parents went to the school Wednesday in an effort to see their children.

Arlington is about 21 miles west of downtown Dallas, and about 15 miles east of Fort Worth.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.