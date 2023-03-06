Shooting at Davenport house party kills 19-year-old Orlando man, wounds 2 others

A shooting at a house party in a vacation rental in unincorporated Davenport early Sunday morning killed one person and wounded two others, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place in the Solterra Resort off Pine Tree Trail shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office said the home had been rented to host an illegal party. During the party, three people were shot. A 19-year-old Orlando man died from his injuries. Two others, a 22-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Orlando, were being treated at area hospitals and were in stable condition.

The Sheriff's Office said the investigation is in the early stages and it does not intend to release more details at this time.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at Davenport house part