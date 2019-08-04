Dayton, Ohio shooting: Gunman's sister among nine killed

DAYTON, Ohio – A lone gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in a "very safe," historic entertainment district, killing at least nine people and igniting chaos in the crowded outdoor area before he was fatally shot by police seconds later, authorities said.

Police identified the shooter as Connor Betts, 24, of nearby Bellbrook. The names of those killed also were released and included Betts' 22-year-old sister, Megan. More than two dozen people were injured.

"Hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today” if police hadn’t acted so quickly, Mayor Nan Whaley said. A vigil was planned for 8 p.m. eastern time.

The assault was the nation's second mass shooting in less than 24 hours. On Saturday, a 21-year-old gunman killed 20 and wounded 26 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

Speaking to reporters Sunday afternoon, President Donald Trump said mental illness played a role in both shootings. He said his administration would have more to say Monday morning.

"But this is also a mental illness problem, if you look at both of these cases, this is mental illness," Trump said. "These are people really that are very, very seriously mentally ill."

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl said officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and saw people running. They engaged Betts, who was armed with an assault-style rifle, within 20 seconds, and he was "neutralized" approximately 30 seconds after he fired his first shot, Biehl said.

Biehl said it was too soon to determine a motive for the shooting. He released video showing the pandemonium as people fled and officers moved in when the shooter approached Ned Peppers Bar before going down.

"Had this individual made it through the doorway of Ned Peppers with that level of weaponry, there would have been a catastrophic injury and loss of life," Biehl said.

Assistant Chief of Police Matt Carper said security footage in the area was being studied and hundreds of witnesses were being interviewed. The FBI was joining the investigation, he said. The gunman appeared to have acted alone in his assault on the trendy stretch of bars and restaurants, Carper said.

"Downtown Dayton is a very safe area," Carper said. “This is unheard of and very sad. It’s a very tragic evening.”

Whaley lauded police for their quick response. "In less than a minute, Dayton first responders neutralized the shooter," she said. "This is a terribly sad day for the city, but I am amazed by the (police) response."

I’m heartbroken. Thank you to our first responders for all that you’ve done. We will share updates as we have more information. — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 4, 2019

Witnesses described a chaotic, bloody scene as people struggled to comprehend what was happening and then scrambled for cover.

"All of a sudden we heard what sounded like fireworks," said Morgan Olivia Beck, 22, who was drinking with friends on the balcony of a nearby tavern when the shooting started. "But they wouldn't stop."

When it was over, bodies were strewn across the street and sidewalk. Shoes from fleeing bar patrons were scattered in a parking lot. The gunman was white; six of those killed were black.

Nikita Papillion, 23, said she was dancing at Ned Peppers Bar when the shooting started. She fled the building, running past people who had been shot.

“There were two bodies to the right; six steps away there was a third girl on the ground,” Papillion said. She said she did not know the girl but had complimented her outfit earlier that night.

Brandon White, 29, leaned on the hood of his car near a police barricade. He said his aunt called, saying his cousin was among those shot.

"Me and my mom rushed down here, and we’re just waiting to hear something,” he said. "There are cops all over the place down here on the weekend. He must have had a death wish or something."

Bellbrook Police Chief Doug Doherty said Betts' parents were "floored" by the news.

"We don't know the why. We don't know the whats, any of those questions," Doherty said. "But we do know that there is a mom and dad down there that are really hurting."