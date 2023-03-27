Shooting at Daytona Beach Dunkin Donuts, nearby high school placed on lockdown, police say

A Daytona Beach high school was placed on lockdown after a shooting at a nearby Dunkin Donuts, according to police.

Daytona Beach police said the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Dunkin Donuts on West International Speedway Boulevard.

The manager was able to give a description of the suspects who left just prior to the officer’s arrival, officials said.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting and there were able to find the gunman and firearm nearby.

Because of the shooting, Mainland High School was placed under a precautionary lockdown, officers said.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

