Shooting death of 14-year-old boy ruled homicide in south Fort Worth neighborhood

A 14-year-old boy who died Monday night at a Fort Worth hospital suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officials identified the victim as Zavion Collier, who was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. Monday in a hospital emergency room.

As of Thursday, Fort Worth police had not released any information on the shooting.

The death of the 14-year-old came just a day after a 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot to death outside of a home in northwest Fort Worth.

On the Monday shooting, a police log indicated that Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Jacocks Lane in south Fort Worth.

A caller reported that boy had suffered a gunshot wound, according to the police log.

The shooting deaths of two boys Sunday in northwest Fort Worth brought the number of children and teens killed by gunfire to 17 so far this year.

Rayshard Scott, 5, and Jamarrien Monroe, 17, were shot after a group of people drove by a house on Steel Dust Drive at 2:15 p.m. Sunday and opened fire. The two boys were in the front yard when they were hit, according to Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

No one has been arrested in the Sunday shooting