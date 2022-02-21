Shooting death at Columbia apartment under investigation, sheriff’s office says

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting over the weekend that left one man dead at a Columbia apartment complex.

Law enforcement responded to 1601 Longcreek Drive at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting. They found a man unresponsive outside of an apartment building. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The shooting happened at apartments near Broad River Road and Interstate 20, just outside the Columbia city limits.

Deputies are continuing the investigation, and encourage anyone with information about the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers.