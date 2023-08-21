Shooting death of Crisfield man found in car under investigation by Maryland State Police

Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a man in Somerset County.

Kevin Lamont Jackson, 34, was located in a vehicle shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 20 in the 100 block of Somers Cove in Crisfield. Officers from the Crisfield Police Department found him in a car parked off the road while conducting routine patrol in the area of Charlotte Avenue.

When police approached the car, they found Jackson in the driver's seat with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene and collect evidence after obtaining a search warrant.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation at the request of the Crisfield Police Department. Witnesses in the area and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack at 443-260-3700.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Shooting death of Crisfield man found dead in car under investigation