Shooting death in Des Moines Saturday afternoon being investigated as a homicide

A person was shot and killed just north of downtown Des Moines Saturday afternoon, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide.

Police and fire personnel responded to a shooting incident before 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue and found one person injured, who has since died, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

According to a tweet from DMPD, "There is no evidence at this time to indicate an ongoing threat to the general public."

The victim has not been identified. There isn't any information available yet about a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Des Moines police.

