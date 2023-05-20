Shooting death on East Side early Saturday marks St. Paul’s 15th homicide of year

A suspect is in custody after a man was shot and killed on St. Paul’s East Side early Saturday morning, police said.

Shortly after midnight, a 911 caller reported shots fired near the intersection of Payne Avenue and Arlington Avenue East, according to a press release from the police department. When officers arrived and searched the area they found a man who had been shot in the alley near the 600 block of Arlington Avenue. St. Paul fire medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Another 911 caller in the 2100 block of Waukon Avenue called to say they had been involved in the shooting, authorities said.

A person is in custody in connection with the shooting and is cooperating with investigators. Police did not say whether this was a male or female or whether the person in custody was the one who called to say they had been involved in the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances of the shooting. The Ramsey County medical examiner’s office will release the man’s name and cause of death after an autopsy.

This marks the 15th homicide in St. Paul this year.

