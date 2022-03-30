Shooting death following argument brings 65-year prison term for Hagerstown man

An argument that led to the shooting death of one man 2 1/2 years ago brought a lengthy prison sentence Tuesday for another.

Juwan Howard Campbell, 25, was ordered by Washington County Circuit Court Judge Mark K. Boyer to serve 65 years in prison for the Sept. 27, 2019, shooting death of 19-year-old Alonso "Ajayy" Robinson.

"Mr. Campbell, this was a reprehensible act," Boyer said. "There is no place for gun violence in our community.

"A man lost his life."

A jury found Campbell guilty Nov. 19 of first-degree murder, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in a violent crime and having a loaded handgun on his person, court records show.

Boyer sentenced Campbell on Tuesday to life in prison with all but 55 years suspended for the murder charge and added a consecutive 10 years for the use of a firearm in a violent crime. For sentencing purposes, the other charges are considered to be part of the murder and firearm charges.

Boyer said Campbell won't be eligible for parole for 35 years.

"I ask God to forgive me for not forgiving you," Robinson's mother, Windy Gates, said to Campbell before he was sentenced. "You took him away from me for no reason."

Members of Robinson's family wore shirts emblazoned with his picture and the words, "Who am I 'I am Ajayy,'" across the top.

Robinson's sister, La'Chyna Gates, said he was the life of the party and never did anything bad to anyone.

"He didn't deserve for any of this to happen to him," she said.

More: Three face murder charges in death of Hagerstown man shot from car

Earlier: Man guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Hagerstown man whose body was found in W.Va.

Assistant State's Attorney Sarah Mollett-Gaumer said Robinson left behind a girlfriend and an unborn child.

"By all accounts this was a young man with a good sense of humor," she said. "He loved to dance. He loved to play basketball."

Story continues

Mollett-Gaumer noted that the pre-sentence investigation found that Campbell had a troubled childhood.

"You cannot blame a difficult upbringing on the decisions you make," she said, adding that Campbell's circumstances didn't pull the trigger. "Juwan Campbell pulled the trigger that took a life."

She asked Boyer to impose a life sentence for the murder charge plus 20 years for the firearms charge.

"This is a case where the defendant showed no remorse," Mollett-Gaumer said.

Campbell did not address the court, but his attorney, Samuel Nalli, told Boyer that Campbell was a troubled young man with no family.

Nalli said Campbell had been abandoned by both his birth and adoptive parents and had no supporters in the courtroom gallery during his trial.

"It's not an excuse for what happened, but … I think that is a mitigating factor," Nalli said.

Robinson had been celebrating his father’s birthday with family and friends at an address on Madison Street in Hagerstown at the time of the shooting, according to the charging document filed against Campbell by Hagerstown Police.

Campbell, accompanied by another man, got into a verbal argument with Robinson in the street about an incident that had occurred earlier, the document states.

The argument attracted about 20 people, who followed Campbell and Robinson toward the intersection with West Washington Street, the document states.

The document states that witnesses described Campbell as walking backwards and keeping his eyes on Robinson when he pulled out a .22-caliber pistol and fired eight shots from about 3 feet away.

Campbell and the man he was with fled on foot, the document states.

Nalli told the judge that Campbell wasn't there for a fight, but was with a friend who wanted to buy drugs. He said Campbell realized he didn't belong there and began to leave, with the group following him.

Words were exchanged, Nalli said, and Campbell had seconds to decide what to do.

"The jury found he made the wrong decision," Nalli said.

Nalli asked Boyer to impose a sentence "much less" than life in prison.

"I don't think this is a typical case of first-degree murder," he said.

Boyer disputed Nalli's characterization of the facts, and said evidence at the trial showed that Campbell went there because of a dispute on a basketball court and that what happened could have been foreseen.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Man ordered to serve 65 years in Hagerstown shooting death