Shooting death investigated in New Blaine, Arkansas

PARIS - A shooting death is under investigation in the New Blaine area that left one man dead, the Logan County Sheriff's office reports.

A person was taken to the Logan County Sheriff’s office in Paris for questioning. But an arrest had not been reported Monday.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a verbal disturbance at a residence on Cravens Lane in the unincorporated New Blaine area in eastern Logan County about 10 miles east of Paris Thursday, Jan. 5.

. While a deputy sheriff was en route, another call came in about shots being fired at the same house, the sheriff's office reported.

The deputy and an Arkansas state trooper arrived and found Michael Wheeler, 38, dead of apparent gunshot wounds. Wheeler lived at the residence, the sheriff's office reported.

A firearm was recovered, the sheriff's office reported..

The death is being investigated by the Logan County Sheriff’s office with the assistance of special agents from the Arkansas State Police. State police agents obtained a search warrant for the property and seized evidence.

The Logan County coroner took Wheeler's body to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Shooting death of man investigated in Logan County, Arkansas