Shooting death in Joplin cemetery deemed suicide

Aug. 10—The death of a 67-year-old man discovered Saturday afternoon in a Joplin cemetery was determined to a be a suicide by gunshot, according to police.

Capt. Will Davis of the Joplin Police Department said officers responded shortly after noon Saturday to Osborne Cemetery in the 3300 block of South McClelland Boulevard, where a caller had reported finding a man's body with a gun nearby.

The Newton County coroner's office confirmed Monday that the death of Howard T. Shears, of Joplin, was being ruled a suicide in concurrence with the findings of a police investigation.