Shooting death of Joplin man ruled suicide

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.

Aug. 1—The Jasper County coroner has ruled the death of a 51-year-old man whose body was discovered Friday in Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City a suicide by gunshot.

A family member concerned with the well-being of Daren L. Thoreson, of Joplin, had reported him missing Friday. Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Thoreson's body was discovered later the same day at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Coroner Randy Mace confirmed Monday that he had ruled the death a suicide.

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia University Prof Accused of Gunning Down 18-Year-Old Student in Parking Lot

    Carrollton Police Department/GoFundMeA University of West Georgia professor fatally shot one of his own school’s students in a parking lot in the early hours of Saturday, Carrollton Police said. Richard Sigman, 47, is now facing a murder charge over the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones.According to police in Carrollton, a college town located about 50 miles west of Atlanta, Sigman threatened to whip out his gun during a verbal fight with another man in the parking lot of a pizza joint at 12:30 a.

  • Cops Say Gun-Loving Engineer’s Account of Tubing Death Is Undercut by Videos and His Wife

    St. Croix County Sheriff’s OfficeA deadly stabbing at a bucolic Midwest tubing spot over the weekend all began with a lost phone and the suspect turned violent over taunts of being a “child molester,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast. But 52-year-old Nicolae Miu’s claims of having acted in self-defense were largely undercut by video filmed by a witness as well as his own wife’s version of events, the complaint reveals.“I don’t know why they were being so mean,” Miu a

  • Texas man who shot a woman in the neck is killed after bullet also hits him

    A Texas man who shot a woman in the neck was killed Saturday when the bullet also hit him, police said.

  • University of West Georgia Professor Charged With Murder in 18-Year-Old’s Death

    Richard Sigman was accused of fatally shooting Anna Jones overnight on Saturday. He was fired from his role later that day, the University of West Georgia said.

  • NYC woman who filed $10M lawsuit against Mafia family over son's vicious murder dies in Brooklyn car crash

    A New York City woman who sued members of the Colombo Mafia crime family for $10 million in 2017 over the murder of her 21-year-old son in the 90s died in a Brooklyn car crash Friday.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Professor fired, charged with murder after 18-year-old student killed in parking deck shooting

    Carrolton police say a University of West Georgia professor faces murder charges in connection to the death of an 18-year-old student on Saturday morning.

  • Pair of shoes by pond leads investigators to bodies of 3 missing Texas girls, cops say

    A family friend was watching the girls while their mother was at work, investigators said.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.

  • Woman experiences 'immediate paralysis' after jumping off boat in Choctawhatchee Bay

    Okaloosa County, Florida: A woman was paralyzed Sunday after jumping feet first from a pontoon boat in Choctawhatchee Bay.

  • Officials: North Dakota murderer kills himself in prison

    A man who was serving life sentences for killing four people at a North Dakota business in what authorities say was one of the state's most gruesome crimes has killed himself in prison, authorities said. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a trooper was called to the state prison in Bismarck at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday “regarding a resident who had caused self-harm.” Authorities didn't immediately give a cause of death.

  • Georgia man delivers 21 handmade memorial benches to families of Uvalde school shooting victims

    For the past two months, Sean Peacock, a small business owner in Eastman, Georgia, and his team have worked overtime to make 21 custom memorial benches by hand, one for each of the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Over the weekend, the benches were driven in a donated U-Haul trailer over 1,200 miles from Eastman to Uvalde, where Peacock is now personally delivering them to each victim's family. Peacock, the owner of the graphic arts business Jass Graphix, said he had no connection to Uvalde prior to receiving an order inquiry in late May from April Elrod, the mother of 10-year-old Makenna Lee Elrod, one of the 19 students who died in the May 24 shooting, along with two of their teachers.

  • Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’

    A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted a racist old white Dillard’s department store employee.

  • Ohio community mourns 2 killed, 1 injured in crash: ‘Your heart goes in your stomach’

    A 19-year-old recent graduate of Strongsville High School and a 20-year-old man died in the one-vehicle crash on Sunday morning; a fellow graduate, who appeared to be the driver, was airlifted to a hospital.

  • Man leaves S Carolina death row as firing squad trial starts

    A South Carolina inmate who killed four people in two states is off death row after a federal appeals court ruled the judge who sentenced him to die nearly two decades ago did not consider his abusive childhood or mental illness. The ruling last week means the number of prisoners on South Carolina's death row has been cut nearly in half since the start of 2011, when the state carried out its last execution. Whether the state can begin putting inmates to death again may be determined this week at a trial in Columbia where lawyers for several death row prisoners are arguing the electric chair - as well as the newly established, but so far unused, firing squad - are cruel and unusual punishments.

  • When someone dies, what happens to the body?

    When a life ends, those who remain deal with the body. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty ImagesUpwards of 2.8 million people die every year in the United States. As a funeral director who heads a university mortuary science program, I can tell you that while each individual’s life experiences are unique, what happens to a body after death follows a broadly predictable chain of events. In general, it depends on three things: where you die, how you die and what you or your family decide on for funeral arra

  • Texas militia member gets most serious Jan. 6 sentence yet: Just over 7 years

    But the judge declined prosecutors' request to treat Guy Reffitt as a terrorist under sentencing guidelines.

  • Guy Uses Flashbang On Car Burglar

    Should’ve gone with the nine banger…

  • 5 charged with murder after fatal armed robbery at local apartment, police say

    Five people have been arrested after a man was gunned down during an armed robbery at a local apartment building.