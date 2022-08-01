Shooting death of Joplin man ruled suicide

Aug. 1—The Jasper County coroner has ruled the death of a 51-year-old man whose body was discovered Friday in Mount Hope Cemetery in Webb City a suicide by gunshot.

A family member concerned with the well-being of Daren L. Thoreson, of Joplin, had reported him missing Friday. Capt. William Davis of the Joplin Police Department said Thoreson's body was discovered later the same day at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Coroner Randy Mace confirmed Monday that he had ruled the death a suicide.