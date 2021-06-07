Shooting death in Lebanon under investigation

Jun. 7—The death of a 22-year-old man who died Saturday of an apparent gunshot wound is under investigation.

A 911 caller reported around 7 p.m. that someone was bleeding in front of a home in the 900 block of North Broadway Street.

When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Joseph E. Kancy, deceased. An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.

Police did not indicate whether the gunshot was self-inflicted, or release any information about a potential suspect.

Police asked anyone with information about Kancy's death to contact Sgt. Nate Trout at ntrout@lebanonohio.gov or 513-228-3328.