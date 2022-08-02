Shooting death in Middletown is first of year for city

Aug. 2—A 42-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Monday night outside a residence in the 2100 block of Grand Avenue in Middletown, and police have a suspect in the city jail.

Chief David Birk said police were called around 10:30 p.m. on a report of several shots fired near Grand and Wilson Street. He said the dispute between the two men started earlier in the night, then "rolled over" until the deadly shooting.

Birk said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene. His body was on the sidewalk curb when officers approached. While the gun was not recovered, police officers found more than 20 casings in the area.

Denzel C. Fuller, 22, was tracked down by police and taken into custody in an apartment in the 600 block of Lafayette Avenue. He is charged with murder, Birk said.

Fuller is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Middletown Municipal Court. He was previously arrested in September 2017 for the robbery and assault of a pizza delivery person on Hill Avenue in Middletown, according to court records. He plead guilty to robbery, a third degree felony, in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Birk credited the work of the police department and neighbors for providing officers leads on Fuller's whereabouts. It takes "a partnership with the community," he said.

The victim's name won't be released until the Butler County Coroner's Office has performed an autopsy and notified his family, Birk said.

It was the city's first homicide of the year, Birk said this morning during a press conference. He said the city averages three to four homicides a year.

There are no other suspects. If anyone has additional information, contact Detective Brook McDonald at (513) 428-7745 or (513) 425-7700.