Shooting death in Ocala: Man, 35, killed in front of home; person of interest identified

Marion County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the shooting death of an Ocala man whose body was found in front of his residence Thursday afternoon.

At 5:24 p.m. deputies received a call about a suspicious incident in the 6500 block of Southeast 41st Street. Marion County Fire Rescue officials arrived first and found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced deceased.

Detectives have identified the victim as Quentin Samuel, 35. Sheriff's office officials said Samuel lived at the home where the body was discovered.

Deputies at the scene of a shooting on Thursday

Deputies arrived and the area was sectioned off with yellow crime scene tape.

Person of interest identified

Authorities said they are interviewing a person of interest in the case. They have not released any information about the person.

The home is located off a single-lane dirt road that's surrounded by thick vegetation. Thursday night, family members, loved ones and friends of Samuel gathered in an open green field outside the taped-off area. They talked, hugged and consoled each other.

Some were too emotional to talk. Others appeared dazed. Some shook their heads in disbelief.

A man, soaked in sweat, and walking from one end of the field to other side, prayed continuously for God to have mercy of Quentin's soul, his family, and to heal the hearts of his loved ones.

Those willing to talk told a Star-Banner reporter that Samuel was a sweet, mild mannered and good person. He was a family man and ran his father's business. They described Samuel's death as "totally unexpected."

According to sheriff's officials, in 2022 the county had 13 murders. Of the 13, five of the victims were age 18 and younger. This year, there had been nine murders in unincorporated Marion. Thursday's death was the 10th. Six of the 10 victims are age 18 and younger.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death that happened Thursday (July 20, 2023)

