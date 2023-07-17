The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office announced Monday it had determined the shooting death of a 38-year-old woman last week was suicide.

The woman reportedly shot a 46-year-old man twice on July 11 before using the gun on herself.

"This investigation has revealed that this shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incidentthat took place at the residence," Lt. Micheal Moore of the Sanilac County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release. "Investigations suggest that during an argument at the residence a 38-year-old female grabbed a gun and pointed it at the 46-year-old homeowner."

The news release states the homeowner attempted to take the gun from the woman before she shot him. Her cause of death was confirmed by an autopsy.

The victim was taken to McKenzie Hospital for treatment. He has since been released, according to the news release, and is still in recovery.

An investigation into the shooting by Sanilac County detectives is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Shooting death in Peck was suicide, sheriff's office says