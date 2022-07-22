Arrest made in Augusta Knights Inn suspected homicide

An Augusta man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting at Knights Inn in west Augusta on Wednesday.

Jaquarie Allen, 22, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Additional charges may be forthcoming, according to Sgt. Caleb Lee with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a deceased man and found Renqual Geter, 26, of Eastover, S.C., who was shot at least one time. He was pronounced dead at the scene Wednesday morning, according to a release by the Richmond County Coroner's Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled with the GBI.

