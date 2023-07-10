Shooting death on South Bend's west side Monday being called a homicide

SOUTH BEND — Investigators are seeking answers about the city's latest homicide early Monday morning on the South Bend's west side where one man has died.

South Bend Police officers responded to a call of shots fired around 1 a.m. in the 400 block of South Carlisle Street to find a man with gunshot wounds.

A police spokesman said the man later died from his injuries.

The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is currently investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

No information was available on possible suspects in the shooting death.

People with any information about the Carlisle Street death are asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip at 574-288-STOP or at the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201.

