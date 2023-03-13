Update: Victim died in friend’s car as pair sped away from scene in Fresno County

Fresno County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who died in a car outside the small community of Del Rey on Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the victim and his friend were found in a car near Jefferson and Del Rey avenues shortly after 5:15 p.m. by deputies.

The victim died in the car before he could be rushed to a hospital, said Botti. Now, detectives are trying to determine what led to the shooting and identify a suspect. They have learned that the victim’s friend helped him get away from the shooting scene, but had to pull the car over after driving a short distance to call 911.

Detectives are seeking witnesses to the crime and anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 559-498-7867.