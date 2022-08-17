The shooting death of Wake County Sheriff’s Deputy Ned Byrd: What we know

As of Wednesday morning, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on arrests or suspects in the fatal shooting of Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, last week.

Here are the facts in the case, as we know them.

Timeline

Thursday, Aug. 11, shortly after 11 p.m. — Byrd, a 13-year department veteran, responded to a domestic incident in southeastern Wake County.

He cleared the scene and entered notes. It is unclear where and what time this occurred.

Friday, shortly before 1 a.m. — Byrd was found shot near a gas station in a rural area on Battle Bridge Road near the intersection of Auburn Knightdale Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene

What we know

Byrd was shot multiple times

Byrd was wearing a protective vest at the time of the shooting

He was driving his unmarked SUV while on patrol

His canine partner, Sasha, was in the vehicle when Byrd’s body was discovered

The search for a suspect

The Sheriff’s Office has not named any suspects.

Two men were arrested Tuesday on “federal detainers unrelated to the Byrd homicide” in Burke County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. “The investigation is at a sensitive point,” said Wake County Chief Legal Advisor Rick Brown.

Police are looking for a light-colored pickup truck, similar to a Chevrolet Colorado or a GMC Canyon

A $100,000 reward is being offered by the N.C. Sheriff’s Association for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information should call 919-306-6931 or 919-306-7748

Funeral Arrangements