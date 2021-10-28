Shooting deaths of man, woman found in Fort Worth apartment ruled murder-suicide

The deaths of two people who were found shot inside a Fort Worth apartment Wednesday have been ruled a murder-suicide.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Debra Franklin, 67, died from a gunshot to the face. Hoy Eugene Tennar, 72, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the medical examiner’s office said.

Fort Worth police responded to the apartment at 5901 Sam Calloway Road around 11 a.m. Wednesday on a report of shots fired.

Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers “had to force their way into the apartment,” a police department spokesperson said. “Once inside they found two bodies with gunshot wounds, both deceased.”