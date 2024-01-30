Shooting deaths in Palm Bay: Here's what we know

Palm Bay police continue to search for a motive in the shooting deaths of three people plus the gunman in an afternoon of gunfire during a family birthday celebration.

Here's what we know about the Sunday shootings, which left the suspect's grandfather, a retired priest, the priest's younger sister and the suspect dead. Two police officers were injured by gunshots.

The suspect and the shootings in Palm Bay

Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said the alleged gunman, Brandon Kapas, 24,turned disruptive during a family birthday gathering at 473 Forgal Ave. Police arrived around 2:19 p.m. after a 2:07 p.m. call. An uncle told police Kapas was being disruptive and was possibly armed.

After a struggle with an officer and being Tased, Kapas reached for his handgun and fired at police, the chief said. His grandfather tried to intervene and was fatally shot by Kapas, police said. The gunmen then shot and wounded two Palm Bay police officers as he attempted to flee the scene.

During the investigation into who owned the vehicle Kapas had been driving, they found the bodies of the vehicle's owner, Father Robert "Bob" Hoeffner, who retired from St. Joseph Catholic Church in 2016, and his sister, Sally Hoeffner, at their home in another part of the city.

William Kapas

Who are the victims?

William Kapas Sr., 78, grandfather of Brandon Kapas. He was visiting from Kentucky.

Father Robert "Bob" Hoeffner, 76, retired St. Joseph Catholic Church priest.

Sally Hoeffner, 69, sister of Father Hoeffner.

Father Robert 'Bob' Hoeffner

Who was injured, and how are they now?

Officer Stephen Ball

Officer Nathan Franze

Both officers suffered gunshot wounds, one in the arm and one, in the leg. Both were hospitalized. As of a day after the shooting, one was being released and the other was undergoing surgery.

More: Palm Bay shooter may have had plans to carry out bigger event, police chief says

Has a motive been established?

Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello said at a press conference the agency is searching for a motive in the killings. Several of Kapas' family members work at St. Joseph Catholic Church, where Hoeffner worked before his retirement after 50 years in the priesthood.

Palm Bay Police Chief Mariano Augello, at a Monday afternoon press conference, held up a photo of the weapons that alleged gunman Brandon Kapas had in the car he was driving the day three people, including his grandather, were shot to death.

Police continue going over evidence, including a possible note from the suspected gunman that was left behind.

Augello added that a "bigger event" might have been planned, given the cache of handguns and other weapons found in the vehicle Kapas was driving.

Church community reacts to loss

Across the city, the question "Why?" swirled, and those in the St. Joseph church community reacted with shock.

Jeff Davis, 71, said he and his wife were "both shaken."

“I think we’ll all struggle for a while, but I think people are resilient," he said. "There has to be a reason for everything.”

Britt Kennerly is education/breaking news editor at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Kennerly at 321-917-4744 or bkennerly@floridatoday.com. Twitter: @bybrittkennerly Facebook: /bybrittkennerly

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: What we know about Palm Bay shootings that left retired priest, others dead