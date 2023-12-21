Shooting a defenseless animal doesn't count as quality time with children | Letters

Even more disturbing than the photo of the dead doe in the Ideas Lab section on Nov. 19, are the author’s statements, “What deer hunting is really about it teaching kids self-worth … and we should all care about that” and “seeing my dad hit that deer that day is a memory of admiring my father I’ll always have,” ("We need to talk about Wisconsin deer hunting before it’s too late.”)

It baffles me how shooting such a defenseless and beautiful creature teaches self-worth — and I seriously question the values taught admiring one’s father for taking the life of an innocent and defenseless animal.

Maybe instead of spending Thanksgiving week killing, the father could have taken his son to volunteer at a homeless shelter or food kitchen serving those less fortunate. Self-worth that’s derived from selflessness vs. selfishness is what’s admirable.

Lauren Kuckelman, Milwaukee

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin deer hunting involves taking life on defenseless animal