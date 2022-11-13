Shooting at DeKalb County shopping center leaves man in serious condition, police say

A man in his 30s was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot at a DeKalb County shopping center on Saturday night, police said.

Just after 11 p.m., police arrived at the 5600 block of Redan Road in Stone Mountain, finding a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The address is home to D&M Jamaican Cuisine.

The man was transported by EMS to an area hospital in serious condition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to witnesses, the victim was involved in an argument outside the restaurant that continued inside the business before gunfire erupted.

No information was released about the suspect’s identity.

As of early Sunday morning, police said no one was in custody.

TRENDING STORIES:

Detectives are investigating the incident.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: